VIDEO FOCUS: A world of choice at Love Furniture

PLENTY ON OFFER: Located at Edenderry Mill Industrial Estate, Love Furniture has all you will need and more to create the perfect finish to your home as autumn draws in

Stocking over 8,000 items on their website from sofas, beds, kitchen dining room tables and rugs, Love Furniture is the go-to place when you are looking for a new look in 2020.

Owner Eunan McKenna explained how the business has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2008.

“We started out online, in the south of Ireland, that’s where it all started,” he said. “We were delivering everything down from the North and we came to be based at Edenderry Mill around six years ago.

At the time it was just a warehouse but we had loads of people coming to see what we had, what products were on offer, to see the product ‘out of the box’ so to speak. We have around 50 sofas on display, we have an extensive range of beds and mattresses and all our products can be viewed online.”

All customers who choose to shop with LoveFurniture can do so safe in the knowledge that all Covid-19 safety measures are in place including a one-way system around their showroom.

Eunan spoke of how Love Furniture began by opening up a small showroom at the Edenderry Mill base, which has grown “substantially”.

“We will be knocking through to another part of the warehouse to create even more of a product showcase and we open on a Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

"We are finding that the customer doesn’t want to wait for their purchase and our staff cover the whole of Ireland. We offer great value, an extensive range of product and look forward to welcoming all our new and existing customers to Love Furniture in 2020.”