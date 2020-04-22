VIDEO REPORT: ARDOYNE SAYS A FINAL FAREWELL TO FR FERNANDO

ARDOYNE said goodbye to much-loved Passionist priest Father Fernando Carberry – but not in the manner that local people wanted to.

The 85-year-old became another victim of Covid-19 this week, but the man who in his lifetime buried so many of the faithful with dignity and love was laid to rest before only a handful of family and fellow clergy with masks and hazmat suits in evidence.

Kerrera Street-born Fr Fernando demanded a special respect in his home district, as before taking Holy Orders he had worked as a bricklayer and helped in the rebuilding of Ardoyne after the mass burnings of August 1969.

Above video of Fr Fernando’s burial with mourners observing social distancing taken by Thomas McMullan.