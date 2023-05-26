Views sought on new community facility at Blacks Gate

RADIUS Housing is holding a public event to find out the views of the local community and community organisations on plans for a potential new community facility within the Blacks Gate housing development on the Blacks Road.



The proposed new community facility at Blacks Gate will service this new community as well as the wider area in west and south Belfast. Radius want to ensure that any facility is built to meet the long-term needs of the local area. Radius staff will be in attendance to explain the potential of the facility and this event will provide an opportunity for businesses, organisations or groups to provide expressions of interest in availing of this possible future facility or taking space within, and to discuss the likely next steps.



The event will take place on Wednesday 7th June between 4pm and 7pm in the Courtyard Suite at the Balmoral Hotel on Blacks Road. All interested parties are most welcome. For more information email communityfacilities@radiushousing.org.