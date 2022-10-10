WATCH: Visit world class attraction Colin Glen Forest Park

Only a short drive from Belfast city centre, Colin Glen Forest Park is Ireland’s leading outdoor adventure park. Colin Glen has everything you need for an action-packed adventure right on your doorstep.

The variety of services on offer are abundant, from Alpine coasteering to laser tag, from golfing to the Gruffalo Trail to ziplines, Colin Glen has an adventure for everyone.

Earlier this year, Colin Glen launched a mew world-class attraction with Ireland’s longest zipline, River Rapid. It features a 700m dual zipline with a 100ft high take-off at up to 50mph. The zipline gives you an opportunity to take in some breathtaking views of Belfast as you zip across the Colin River. In addition, the 250m Forest Flyover zipline is also on offer with speeds of up to 35mph overlooking the forest park. The two ziplines provide a giant adventure at the foot of the Black Mountain.

Colin Glen is also home to Ireland’s first alpine coaster, the Black Bull Run. The wonderful woodland course involves twisting and turning, downhill and up through tunnels and in and out of the trees, and all the while you control the speed.

Following the launch of Ireland’s longest zipline, 15 new roles were created to facilitate the busiest summer yet. The organisation provides management and leadership skills to the Colin Glen team to ensure a safe and sustainable adventure for you. Colin Glen is proud to be a member of Leave No Trace Ireland, an organisation providing research, education and outreach to enjoy and protect the great outdoors.

Colin Glen was awarded a Tripadvisor 2022 Traveller’s Choice for Outdoor Activities and Attractions. The award places Colin Glen in the top 10% of attractions in the world. The award celebrates businesses which have received great traveller reviews from visitors around the world on Tripadvisor over the past year. Colin Glen was also awarded ‘Best Visitor Attraction on the Translink Route’ at Belfast Media Group’s Best of the West Awards.

Colin Glen Chief Executive, Colin O’Neill, said: “Tripadvisor reviews compliment us on our staff. It’s priceless because that’s something that you can’t teach. Our staff are proud to work here, and they’ll put everything into making someone’s visit, whether they’re from down the road or from down the country, the best that it can be. The majority of our staff are local people.

“Our priority remains the protection of the 240-acre green site which is in the foothills of the Belfast Hills, but also to provide world-class facilities for our own people. Our main focus and main customers for our facilities are local clubs, teams, schools and youth organisations.

“We’re bringing in 300,000 people who are booking activities with us every year and there are people who walk in and through the park, so those numbers are probably a lot higher than that, making the Colin Glen and this area one of the busiest attractions in the North.

“We’ll never ever shy away from the fact that we are a major attraction between Lenadoon, Poleglass, Twinbrook and the Colin area and we’re in West Belfast and we’re proud of who we are, where we are and we’re proud of the people that we employ from this local area.”