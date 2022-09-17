Colin unites to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

Walk & Talk events are helping to bring the Colin community together.

The latest event was organised by Colin Neighbourhood Partnership to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Almost 250 people from across Northern Ireland joined together for the AWARE Sea Splash at Ballyholme Beach and Benone Strand to mark World Suicide Prevention Day! 🌊💛



Thank you to every single one of you who came and made this event such a success 👏 pic.twitter.com/u8gtXQ2n4S September 14, 2022

The Walk & Talk made its way from the new Colin Town Square along the Stewartstown Road to McKinstry roundabout and back. Those who took part in the walk were able to take part for five minutes to up to an hour.

Colin Community coming together

Umberto Scappaticci, Community Development Worker at Colin Neighbourhood Partnership said: "We are committed to preventing suicides in Colin and ensuring that suicide does not become an option.

#WorldSuicidePreventionDay

Let’s

-Rethink about our roles in #SuicidePreventionKE

-Erase the stigma associated with #MentalHealthKE

-Learn and be more mindful of the warning signs of suicide

-Create safe and supportive spaces



Reach out for help through 1199 pic.twitter.com/6hBFcezpfl — Osolo Odhiambo (@Osolo_Odhiambo) September 10, 2020

“The walk provides an opportunity to connect with people, have a conversation, share experiences, support one another, or just be silent and take time to reflect, knowing there is someone walking beside you.

'Walk and Talk' event on Friday

“If you are struggling with your mental health, you don’t have to struggle alone, there is help at hand. Try and speak with a close family member or friend, or if you would rather not talk to your loved ones, there are people and supportive services that will listen and help you through this time in your life.”

Lifeline were also available on the day to offer support and guidance and reinforce the key message of just talk. The lifeline crisis response helpline service number 0800 808 8000. Belfast Samaritans can also be contacted on free phone number: 116 123.