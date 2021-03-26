Warnings over stalling of Irish language legislation

THE DUP has rowed back on claims that it will block Irish language legislation as a result of unionist anger over the Irish Sea border.

On Monday, a senior DUP source told BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan Show that the introduction of Irish language legislation was “off the table” while the Northern Ireland protocol remained in place. While the DUP did not specifically reject the claims about the Irish language, it reaffirmed its commitment to the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal.

In a statement, the party said it was committed to the “balanced upholding of all aspects of the devolution settlement”.

Responding to the controversy, Conradh na Gaeilge Advocacy Manager, Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, said: “The Irish language legislation was a cornerstone component of the New Decade New Approach agreement. It was to be implemented within 100 days. We have now passed 400 days. This commitment was originally given in 2006, 15 years ago, as part of the St Andrew’s Agreement, as an extension of the language equality promises made in the Good Friday Agreement.

Cá bhfuil an reachtaíocht?

Cad chuige an mhoill?



Where's the legislation?

Where's the legislation?

Why the delay?

“The Irish language community is once again being left out in the cold. Opponents of language rights are not only actively excluding and marginalising the Irish speaking community, but are also reneging on their own commitments made just over a year ago.

“Any attempt to continue to block the agreed language legislation in the New Decade New Approach agreement would lead to a new crisis of public confidence in the capacity of the institutions to finally deliver language rights.

“We have written to both First Ministers for immediate clarity on this issue, and to both the Irish and British Governments seeking urgent implementation of the agreement and legislation they co-authored.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan accused the DUP of adopting “anti-Irish rhetoric”.

Positive statement of intent @moneillsf on Irish language legislation 👍



But the reality is that we are no further on from Jan 2020. The legislation was published 14 months ago & has been waiting approval ever since



The longer time goes on, the more confidence in delivery wanes

Addressing the DUP in the Assembly chamber, the West Belfast MLA said: “You may be able to stall progress, but you’re not going to be able to stop it.

“And we as Irish republicans take no satisfaction from your humiliation at the hands of the English Tories because, like ourselves, the English Tories because they will never consider you, or us, their equal. However, Irish republicans will. Unionists are the equal of republicans, so join with the rest of us in building a new dispensation, a new country that all of us can be proud of, because no one can be proud of what has existed here for the last 100 years.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll stated: “Irish language rights are not bargaining chips or political fodder to be held hostage until the DUP get what they want.

“An Irish language act should have been delivered long before now, but Gaeilgeoirí are still waiting. The Executive have allowed it to fall far down the political agenda. And this failure to deliver Irish language rights leaves them open to attack from the DUP and speaks to the fundamental failures of New Decade New Approach."