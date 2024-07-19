WATCH: Meet the Birdman of the Lagan in stunning new video

BELFAST Media photographer Thomas McMullan has captured life and nature along the River Lagan in the first part of a new short film series 'My Lagan Love'.

Over the past few months, he has spent some time recording video footage of people and nature along the popular waterway in the city.

In the first video, Thomas talks to James Gilchrist, a regular user of the Lagan towpath, who has a keen interest in birds.

"I have been coming here for many years, more often since my retirement," explained James. "I enjoy the walk and seeing around me. I enjoy the fresh air.

"The river has many pleasures for me. I fish it from time to time with my grandsons.

"About four or five years ago, it was a particularly bad winter and I started to feed the birds. As time went on, they came to eat from my hand and that has continued ever since. It was a feeling of immense pleasure.

"I started posting some stuff on Facebook, like the robins on my hand and people seem to enjoy the content. I have seen Kingfishers and even a seal before.

"Some people refer me to the Birdman of the Lagan, which always gives me a chuckle."

James says that the river is very much part of his day since his retirement.

"I love everything about the river and its surroundings."

Speaking about the project, Thomas added: "I have always been interested in recording things I see.

"For this project, I wanted to show people the beauty of the River Lagan and the towpath through the way I see it myself."

Keep an eye out on www.belfastmedia.com for the next part of 'My Lagan Love'.