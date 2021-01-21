WATCH: Bog Meadow offers tranquil respite from Covid storm

BOG MAN: Our lensman Thomas McMullan has cast a fresh eye on the Bog Meadows

Amid the turbulence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the environmental treasures of West Belfast have been coming into their own.

And nowhere is that more true than in the urban oasis off the Falls that is the Bog Meadow.

This week Ulster Wildlife which manages the bog in collaboration with local people revealed that visitor numbers have been climbing since the lockdown began in spring 2020.

And with plans to include the Bog in a new north-west greenway stretching from the Black Mountain to the Lagan, the future of the bog is bright.

"Numbers have increased at Bog Meadows nature reserve as people have been rediscovering their local green spaces during these challenging times," Ulster Wildlife CEO Jennifer Fulton told belfastmedia.com.

"Bog Meadows provides the perfect space for people to get outdoors, get their daily exercise, improve their health and wellbeing, and reconnect with nature and wildlife. And it's right here on our doorstep."

Jennifer said she was delighted to see so many people from across the city access the bog to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while getting their daily exercise.

And this week, our photographer Thomas McMullan was in the Bog to capture some drone footage (above) which shines a new light on this jewel in the city's crown.