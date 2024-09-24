WATCH: Clever goat opens gate at St James' Community Farm

SMART: The moment the goat opens the gate at St James' Community Farm

A CLEVER goat at St James' Community Farm is one step ahead of staff after learning how to open gates.

Chip was captured on video this week by staff at the West Belfast farm opening the gate and leading the rest of the animals into their pens in the evening.

Our Chip.. gets all his wee friends to bed, goes in last, makes sure they are all in safely..

He's not the best goat in the world, but he's in the Top one. pic.twitter.com/AWnoSvyRuk — St James's Community Farm (@StJamesFarm1) September 17, 2024

Damien Linsday, from St James' Community Farm said: "We discovered this when all the staff were blaming each other for leaving the gate opened and all the animals ended up out the front.

"Little did we realise, it was actually Chip that was opening the gate.

"He is a great boy and certainly makes our jobs a lot easier!"