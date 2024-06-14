WATCH: Cliftonville manager and players delight Holy Trinity PS pupils with visit

YOU REDS: Cliftonville Manager Jim Magilton with players Odhrán Casey and Sean Stewart and pupils at Holy Trinity PS

THE excitement was palpable at Holy Trinity Primary School in West Belfast on Friday morning as the school welcomed Irish Cup winners Cliftonville.

Manager Jim Magilton was joined by players Odhrán Casey and Sean Stewart and the Irish Cup trophy, ending a 45-year drought for the club.

Les McCrory, PE Co-ordinator at the school, led the children in chants of 'We love you Cliftonville, we do' as their heroes arrived in a packed Assembly Hall.

Jim, Odhrán and Sean then took questions from the pupils on the excitement of winning the Irish Cup, beating rivals Linfield, their memories of the day and the celebrations afterwards.

Defender Casey also revealed he expects to be back in action in September after breaking his leg during the Irish Cup Final.

"The excitement has been building all week," said Les. "The kids have been asking questions about who is coming and what they can wear.

"Some of the players in Cliftonville teams over the years have come from this area and have nieces and nephews at the school.

"A lot of the children were at the Irish Cup final too. It was their first time at a final and seeing Cliftonville win was a fantastic experience for them.

"Myself, Principal Fiona Boyd and everyone at the school cannot thank Cliftonville for coming to see the children. It really has made their day."