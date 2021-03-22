WATCH: Gelato fun and games as schools return

SUNDAE SCHOOL: Principal Chris Donnelly welcomes pupils back to St John the Baptist with an ice cream

THERE were smiles and sprinkles all round this morning as pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School were welcomed back with ice cream.

Welcoming pupils back, Principal Chris Donnelly said: "It is fantastic having all the children back in the school.

"We have a great caretaker in Patsy McKee who worked over the weekend to put bunting up at the entrance to the school and we had a big banner up to welcome pupils back."

Continuing, Mr Donnelly added: "We also had a visit from Morelli's Ice Cream van which delighted both children and staff.

AR AIS ARÍS: Gaelscoil Éanna principal Mairéad Ní Chonghaile serves up the 99s to some cool customers

"Over the weekend St Michael's Scouts put up a tent at the rear of the school and the children will be visiting that for circle time and games. We will be having lots of fun and games to help the children transition back into the classroom environment."

Meanwhile Education Minister Peter Weir began his morning with a visit to St Anne's Primary School in Finaghy before making his way to Sacred Heart Primary School in North Belfast.

WE'VE GOT THIS LICKED: Eduction Minster Peter Weir enjoys an ice cream on a visit to Sacred Heart Primary School

Mental health and wellbeing

Speaking to the press, Minister Weir said: "it is a very good day for our young people, it is a very good day for families and that is not just for their educational future but also for their mental health and wellbeing."

JUMPING BACK IN: Minister Weir relaxes on a bouncy castle at Sacred Heart Primary School

"For a lot of students it has now been 13 weeks since they were in school with a lot of their friends and that has had an impact on them. Not just in their education but also in terms of their mental health and wellbeing and I think that it is important as we move back to a greater level of normalisation" he added.