WATCH: Gaels take to the streets as services are threatened with cuts

THE Irish language community took to the streets on Tuesday to fight to save essential services delivered by early years Irish language organisations.

The demonstration was organised by Ionad Uíbh Eachach, an Irish language community and family centre situated in Iveagh, who are facing funding cuts of £50,000.

Established in 1990, Ionad Uíbh Eachach provide early years, childcare and daycare services through the Irish language combined with a year-long language and cultural programme.

The centre has over 200 children attending the service every week and over 150 adults accessing Irish language classes and family support. The proposed cuts to the service are due to two of the centre’s funding sources currently being under threat.

Gaelspraoi are facing a huge funding deficit without the pathway fund support and the after-school service is in danger of closure without the Bright Start Fund support.

Irish language organisations, schools, politicians, the community and children of all ages took to the streets in solidarity with the centre and other Irish language organisations, including Altram and An Droichead, who are currently facing cuts to their services.

Children of all ages marching for their rights

Sinéad McConnell, manager of Ionad Uíbh Eachach, said: “We are an Irish language family and community centre. We opened in 1990, 33 years ago and have focused on providing holistic family and community services including childcare, pre-school, after-school services, family support as well as classes from beginners through to A-Level as well as hosting festivals and cultural events throughout the year.

“We have more than 300 people from babies to pensioners using our services each week. Early years and childcare services are vital strands of community development as is the Irish language through generations. Both have been recognised as key anti-poverty and employment support services.

Children who attend Ionad Uíbh Eachach

“Irish-medium early years is the foundation of language revival and the beginning of our educational journey throughout Irish. Ionad Uíbh Eachach is a significant employer in the Gaeltacht Quarter with over 30 staff employed with us most of whom have been with us for over 10 years. We are creating employment and career pathways for young Gaels each year.

“We cannot stand for these destructive cuts. Our vision has always been to build a safe and secure Irish language to our children and to open the Irish language to all regardless of their background or belief. This vision is under threat due to cuts. We cannot stand for this.”

Children holding signs which say 'Save our Services'

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan and SDLP candidate and founder of Foodstock Paul Doherty all spoke at the demonstration expressing their solidarity with the Irish language community.

Speaking at the march, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, Language Planning Coordinator with Fís an Phobail, said: “These cuts will impact right across society. For our sector they are particularly troubling because for many of the kids this is the first time that they get introduced to the Irish language is through these vital services. It is really important that they have this early intervention, that they have these opportunities to engage with the language at the earliest possible stage.”