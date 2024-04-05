WEST Belfast musician Joby Fox has released a new single in support of the people of Gaza, called It's Genocide.
The former Energy Orchard bassist, who now lives in Denmark, co-founded the search and rescue NGO Refugee Rescue in 2016 in response to the humanitarian crisis that was then developing in the Mediterranean Sea.
"As I write this several members of our humanitarian community have been attacked and killed by Israeli armed forces," said Joby. "Like most right-thinking people I’m appalled by what has been inflicted on the poor people, particularly children, in Gaza. It’s not right to call it a war– it’s genocide and forced displacements.
“Growing up in Belfast during the Troubles there were many injustices and indeed murders perpetrated by state forces. Many of which will never face justice. I know what it is like to grow up in a community with very little to no agency.
"As an international community it is our responsibility as fellow human beings and upholders of the principles of human rights to ensure that the voices of the innocent people in Gaza are heard.”
“This song speaks for itself.”
All proceeds go to the humanitarian effort in Gaza.
It's Genocide
The world and its dark forces
Are playing behind the lines
Playing with the narratives
To keep the real truth from our minds
They call it war
We know they lie
They call it war
But it’s genocide
It’s genocide
All the little children
They are not taking sides
Calling for their mother
Tell me the reason why
They call it war
We know they lie
They call it war
But it’s genocide
It’s genocide
We know they’re wrong
And we are right
And love is our guiding light
And we shall rise, rise, rise, rise
Will someone
Tell me the reason why
They call it war?
But it’s genocide
CREDITS:
Written by Joby Fox
Arrangement and production: Joby Fox and Soren Mikkelsen
Vocals and instruments: Joby Fox
Recorded, mixed and mastered by Soren Mikkelsen, Medley Studios, Copenhagen
Label: Dimple Discs, London
license
all rights reserved