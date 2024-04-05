WATCH: It's Genocide – Joby Fox's new single about the war in Gaza

WEST Belfast musician Joby Fox has released a new single in support of the people of Gaza, called It's Genocide.

The former Energy Orchard bassist, who now lives in Denmark, co-founded the search and rescue NGO Refugee Rescue in 2016 in response to the humanitarian crisis that was then developing in the Mediterranean Sea.

"As I write this several members of our humanitarian community have been attacked and killed by Israeli armed forces," said Joby. "Like most right-thinking people I’m appalled by what has been inflicted on the poor people, particularly children, in Gaza. It’s not right to call it a war– it’s genocide and forced displacements.

“Growing up in Belfast during the Troubles there were many injustices and indeed murders perpetrated by state forces. Many of which will never face justice. I know what it is like to grow up in a community with very little to no agency.

"As an international community it is our responsibility as fellow human beings and upholders of the principles of human rights to ensure that the voices of the innocent people in Gaza are heard.”

“This song speaks for itself.”

All proceeds go to the humanitarian effort in Gaza.

It's Genocide

The world and its dark forces

Are playing behind the lines

Playing with the narratives

To keep the real truth from our minds

They call it war

We know they lie

They call it war

But it’s genocide

It’s genocide

All the little children

They are not taking sides

Calling for their mother

Tell me the reason why

They call it war

We know they lie

They call it war

But it’s genocide

It’s genocide

We know they’re wrong

And we are right

And love is our guiding light

And we shall rise, rise, rise, rise

Will someone

Tell me the reason why

They call it war?

But it’s genocide



CREDITS:

Written by Joby Fox

Arrangement and production: Joby Fox and Soren Mikkelsen

Vocals and instruments: Joby Fox

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Soren Mikkelsen, Medley Studios, Copenhagen

Label: Dimple Discs, London

