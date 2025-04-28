Now Taoiseach weighs into Kneecap controversy

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has weighed into the Kneecap controversy, asking for the rap trio to clarify if they support Hamas and Hezbollah.



It comes after the Metropolitan Police said that it was assessing video footage which appeared to show a member of the band shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” during a concert in London in November last year.

In a statement Kneecap have said that "recent attacks" against them "are based on deliberate distortions and falsehood".



Questioned by reporters in Dublin on Monday Mr Martin said: “Have they, or do they, support Hamas and Hezbollah, because that would be unacceptable.



“I mean Hezbollah are responsible, in my view, for the murder of [Irish soldier] Sean Rooney.

"And both Hamas and Hezbollah have views that are absolutely... not just views, but participated in terrorist activities and appalling killing of innocent people, as witnessed on October the 7th.

"But it's not clear to me that they do, that Kneecap does support Hezbollah and Hamas. It's been asserted that they have made commentary in support of both. I think they need to urgently clarify that.”

He added: "I think it's important that free speech is always facilitated and the capacity to speak out and criticise and condemn policies of others. That's all legitimate. But in terms of life and security and safety of people, that's a different issue.”