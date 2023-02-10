WATCH: 'We will not give up the fight for justice' – New Lodge Six commemoration told

NEW LODGE SIX: Relatives and family members of the men killed in the New Lodge Six massacre during the commemoration

RESIDENTS and families have gathered to mark the 50th anniversary of the New Lodge Six massacre which occurred on 3-4 February 1973.

The commemoration began at the top of the New Lodge Road on Friday evening with a reading which gave the details of what led to the deaths of two teenagers, Jim McCann and Jim Sloan, who were 18 and 19 when they were gunned down by a British Army undercover unit outside Lynch's Bar.

A candlelit vigil was held and a new display was lit to commemorate the two men.

The procession continued down the road, stopping at the repainted mural at Donore Court for the six men where the Rosary was said in their memory and floral wreaths were left.

A banner led the procession featuring the victims, emblazoned with the words 'New Lodge Six: Time For The Truth'.

The crowd then stopped at the junction of Edlingham Street and New Lodge Road were displays were lit up for Tony Campbell, Brendan Maguire, John Loughran and Ambrose Hardy. A narration of the events which led to the deaths of these four men were read out, all were shot by British soldiers who were situated on top of what was then the Templar and Alamein flats, using night vision scopes.

The procession proceeded down New Lodge Road and into Duncairn Parade where Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín introduced the main speaker, Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast John Finucane.

Standing in solidarity tonight with the families of the New Lodge Six. pic.twitter.com/IthTeqDUsM — Colin Harvey (@cjhumanrights) February 3, 2023

John Finucane delivered a powerful speech in which he stated the families of those bereaved and ruined by the actions of the British Army would not back down from their quest for justice, and gave thanks and support to all who stand with the families of those killed.

"The British government’s Legacy Bill is about amnesties for state forces; denying investigation; avoiding accountability and cover-up.

“This Bill will in law deny any family their legal right to an investigation in line with human rights law, or an inquest, public inquiry, or ability to pursue a civil action. It is a full-frontal assault on the administration of justice.

“It will deny the New Lodge Families their right to an inquest. This is beyond cruel and callous.

“The Legacy Bill is unworkable, it will not deliver for victims and survivors, it is in breach of the Good Friday Agreement, and it is incompatible with international human rights obligations.

“These are the actions of a rogue state who fears the truth that basic legal process will deliver for families.

“The British government fear families who speak truth to power. They fear families seeking truth and justice."

LIT UP: Séan Murray's documentary on the New Lodge Six was broadcast onto the side of Eithne House flats

Mr Finucane added: “So again, to Rishi Sunak I say that neither we nor the families here tonight will accept the denial of our basic legal rights and that this flawed legacy legislation should be withdrawn without further delay.

"As we leave tonight, we carry the names of Jim McCann, Jim Sloan, Tony ‘TC’ Campbell, Brendan ‘Fat’ Maguire, John Loughran and Ambrose Hardy with us.

“And we say to the families we will always stand with you until truth and justice has been achieved.

“We are not giving up."

Outstanding Documentary by .@sean_murray1 which empowers victims’ voices and testimony projected onto New Lodge towerblock tonight, reclaiming the site from which the British army murdered six men this night 50 years ago pic.twitter.com/82f49z9Vzm — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) February 3, 2023

Afterwards filmmaker Seán Murray's documentary on the New Lodge Six massacre was broadcast on to the side of Eithne House. The documentary used witness testimony and interviews with the families of those bereaved by the actions of the British Army on 3-4 February 1973.