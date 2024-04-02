WATCH: Nomad 17 cafe bringing tastes of Tunisia and beyond to Creations on Boucher Rd

A NEW cafe in South Belfast is bringing the mouthwatering tastes of Tunisia and the Mediterranean to its customers.

Nomad 17 cafe opened at the end of December and is situated upstairs in Creations furniture store on Boucher Crescent.

The cafe is run by Tunisia native Mohamed Zenati who prides himself on producing homemade food and unique flavours.

"There was a cafe here before but it closed during the COVID pandemic," he explained.

"When I saw the advert for someone to re-open the cafe, I immediately jumped at the opportunity.

"I am trying to bring something different here, especially food and flavour from around the world. I come from Tunisia so I make my own Harissa, sauces and spices that are native to my country."

Nomad 17 prides itself on its homemade-only ethos.

"Everything I make is homemade," says Mohamed. "I come in early every morning and make salads, scones and sausage rolls amongst other things.

"At lunchtime, I have a wide range of food options on the menu. I think there is something for everyone."

Nomad 17 boasts seating for around 80 diners.

"I am starting to build up a loyal customer base and I think it is just about getting the message out there that the cafe is opened," adds Mohamed.

"I want to really make the cafe grow and I am excited to what it can become."

Nomad 17 opens from 10am-4pm Monday to Saturday, serving artisan tea and coffee, freshly made sandwiches, wraps and baguettes, soup of the day, a full salad bar and a selection of tasty traybakes and treats.

You can follow Nomad 17 on Facebook and Instagram at nomadseventeencafe.