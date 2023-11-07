WATCH: Pupils sing old Belfast street songs for residents of Fruithill Nursing Home

RESIDENTS of Fruithill Nursing Home have been treated to a blast from the past when pupils from St Oliver Plunkett Primary School sang old Belfast street songs for them.

Jacqui Devine, Activity Co-Ordinator at Fruithill Nursing Home, said the idea came about after residents were putting together items including old pictures of themselves when they were in school.

Jacqui said: "The residents were putting together pictures and recollections for a memory wall and the conversation got onto all the old street songs they used to sing growing up.

"They were having a great time recollecting all the old songs they sang such as 'I'll Tell Me Ma" and "In and Out the Dusty Bluebells" and "You Can't Shove Yer Granny Off a Bus". We started wondering if the kids these days knew any of these old songs they used to sing.

"We got in touch with St Oliver Plunkett Primary School and they thought it was a brilliant idea and their pupils began learning the songs and having a great time learning them too."

The singing was followed by children meeting the residents and sharing memories about their childhood.

Jaqui added: "It was a wonderful day and I'm sure it triggered some wonderful memories for our residents."