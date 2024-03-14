WATCH: St Agnes’ Choral Society bring hilarious Young Frankenstein to the MAC

BRILLIANT surgeon, Dr Frederick Frankenstein (which, he emphasises, is pronounced FRONK-ensteen), arrives in Transylvania Heights to inherit his grandfather Victor’s legacy.

Will Frederick continue his grandfather’s dastardly experiments in the castle laboratory, or will he walk away from the monstrous family business? Can he stay faithful to his abstinent fiancée or will he fall in love with his beautiful assistant, Inga? And what on earth is in Igor’s hump? (What hump?!) Find out at the MAC this April.

Young Frankenstein is a parody of the horror genre, re-imagining the Mary Shelley classic. Based on the Oscar-nominated Mel Brooks 1974 classic film starring Hollywood legend Gene Wilder, Young Frankenstein is electrifying. With story, music, and lyrics by Mel Brooks himself, and co-written with Thomas Meehan (who worked with Mel on The Producers), Young Frankenstein is packed full of toe-tapping tunes including Irving Berlin’s ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’ and much, much more.

Come join in the fun with the award-winning St Agnes’ Choral Society as they bring the Broadway smash hit musical to Belfast, hot off the heels of the society’s sell-out performances of The Addams Family, which won Best Visuals from the Association of Irish Musical Societies.

Tickets available here.



MAC dates:

Tue 23 Apr 2024: 7:30pm

Wed 24 Apr 2024: 7:30pm

Thu 25 Apr 2024: 7:30pm

Fri 26 Apr 2024: 7:30pm

Sat 27 Apr 2024: 2:30pm

Sat 27 Apr 2024: 7:30pm