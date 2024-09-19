WATCH: The Little Belfast Furniture Shop offers big value in all things furniture-related

ONLY little by name, The Little Belfast Furniture Shop in West Belfast is proving to be a big hit for all things furniture.

Based in the Dairy Farm on the Stewartstown Road, it is a family-run furniture shop that specialises in beds, dining tables and chairs and sofas.

Little Belfast Furniture Shop pride themselves on offering fantastic value for the wonderful range of great products they have in stock.

"We have been here since 2021. We started off as a small shop before we moved here because we just grew bigger and bigger," explained Conor McComish.

"We import furniture direct from factories which helps cut out the middle man and enables us to keep prices down.

"We have our own mattress range which is really popular and at the price it's no surprise. They are really top quality.

"We provide the best value for money as a small independent retailer.

"We also sell some seasonal items. We like to think outside the box and at the moment, we have some Halloween stuff in stock including face masks and costumes."



The Little Belfast Furniture Shop

Dairy Farm Shopping Centre

Stewartstown Road

Belfast BT17 0AW

Tel: 07710 270569