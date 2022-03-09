WATCH: West Belfast schoolboy dedicates song to family of Noah Donohoe

A WEST Belfast schoolboy has dedicated a new cover of a well-known song to the family of tragic teenager Noah Donohoe.

Jarlaith Mervyn (11), an aspiring singer and guitarist from Glengoland, has over 2,000 followers on his Facebook page.

Jarlaith has now released his own video and cover of 'Sound of Silence' by Simon & Garfunkel, dedicating it to Noah's mum, Fiona and the silence surrounding what happened her son.

Noah (14) went missing on a journey from his South Belfast home to meet friends in the north of the city in June 2020 before his body was found six days later in a storm drain in North Belfast.

"I never knew Noah Donohoe, but he was only three years older than I am now when he died," said Jarlaith, a pupil at Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School in Dunmurry.

"It scares me thinking about what happened to him and I want to dedicate this song, 'The Sound of Silence', to his mummy Fiona, who still hasn’t found out the truth about his death.

"Fiona has set up the Noah Donohoe Foundation in his memory; a foundation that will support the causes and issues that Noah cared about.

"I want to try and do my bit to keep the memory of Noah alive.

"Thanks to Michael Walsh and Dave Lievense for their help in producing the song and video."

You can donate to the Noah Donohoe Foundation here.