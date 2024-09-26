WATCH: Ziggicig open new store in Andersonstown

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Cutting the ribbon on the new store this week

VAPING specialists Ziggicig have opened their second shop in West Belfast, with a new premises now opened in Andersonstown.

Created “by vapers for vapers”, the new shop follows on from the success of their Kennedy Way store.

Giving smokers an alternative and working to promote a ‘healthier’ way to smoke, Ziggicig is also leading the way in the safety of vaping products in the UK with its extensive testing system in place.

They cater to all types of people from those who are taking their first steps on the journey of making the switch from traditional cigarettes, to the vaping enthusiast who demands the most from their E-Liquid and the performance of their devices.

CEO and founder, Steven Mealey is excited about the opening of the new shop in Andersonstown.

“Our shop in Kennedy Way has been open for the last eight years and the demand has grown and grown that we decided to open up a new store in Andersonstown,” he explained.

“We are very excited for the new store in Andersonstown. We hope to engage with the local community as much as possible which is something that is very important to us.

Cheers to the new venture

“We have a range of vaping devices and flavours in-store. Our most popular brand is our very own Ohm Brew which we make in our own factory

“Our range is fitted to suit the needs of all our customers from starter kits to kits for the more experienced vapers. We have around 50 flavours in the Ohm Brew range which are all available in different strengths to suit our customers’ needs.

“Our customers’ needs are split into three different categories. The first group is the smokers who are new to the vaping industry and are looking to transition over. They tend to choose the simple products with the tobacco and menthol flavours most popular. The next group would be those who have been vaping for a few years who are looking a more superior product. The final group is people who have been vaping for a long period of time.

“We are in the business to help adult smokers make the switch. We know from research over the last 15 years that vaping is 95 per cent safer than smoking tobacco.

“We have strict regulations when it comes to selling our products and that is very important to us. If you are looking to make the switch, call in today and speak with one of our dedicated and experienced staff.”

Ziggicig

131a Andersonstown Rd

Belfast BT11 9BU

Opening hours:

Mon: 9am-6pm

Tues: 9am-6pm

Wed: 9am-6pm

Thurs: 9am-9pm

Fri: 9am-6pm

Sat: 9am-6pm

Sun: 1pm-6pm

