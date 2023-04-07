Coveted award for city centre restaurant run by West Belfast husband and wife team

A RESTAURANT run by a West Belfast husband and wife team has been handed a coveted Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide.

The Bib Gourmand award highlights restaurants within the Michelin Guide selection that stand out for their good quality, good value cooking.

Waterman – on Hill Street in the Cathedral Quarter – is part of the James Street Group owned by Niall and Joanne McKenna. The restaurant, which only opened last June offers a no-frills dining experience, serving a local, seasonal menu, with accents and influences from Europe.

The food menu is paired with a short wine list with local gins and beers changing monthly.

The kitchen is headed up by head chef Aaron McNeice. Aaron joined Niall as part of the James Street South team in 2012 when he worked as a James Street South apprentice. Aaron is joined by a young dynamic team and together they’re cooking simple modern tasty dishes.

Chef Niall McKenna opens his new Waterman restaurant in the heart of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter today pic.twitter.com/HJxemzzKDm — Ulster Business (@UlsterBusiness) June 10, 2022

The front-of-house team is led by Sean White who is the restaurant manager. Sean has worked with Niall for over six years and was previously at Hadskis. Sean and his team deliver friendly professional service with a sense of fun.

Niall McKenna has been cooking in Belfast as a chef since 2000 when he returned to his home city following years working in London. In 2003, he opened his first restaurant James Street South, which operates as James St today.

Waterman Restaurant is his biggest project to date as it encompasses a restaurant, a cookery school and a conference, meeting and events spaces for larger groups hosting events, whether they are professional or private.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Niall said: "It is an award for value for money and quality of food. We always have our set menu on and use quality Irish produce.

"We are absolutely delighted with the award. We run a cookery school, which we opened during lockdown. We also have an event room, a small cinema and the restaurant at the front.

"The recognition is a positive thing for Belfast."