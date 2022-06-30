Wee Reds return to winning ways for new season

CLIFTONVILLE'S 2010’s returned to action winning the recent Crumlin United Festival of Football.

The Wee Reds started the tournament slowly before two thumping wins put them top of their group and into a tournament cup semi-final against a well-drilled Rosario team.

Despite dominating the semi-final the Reds couldn’t find the breakthrough and it was looking like penalties until a late strike at the back post after a great bit of play on the right hand side.

The Reds then faced host club Crumlin in the final and again put in a big performance against a strong Crumlin team but this time both sides couldn’t be separated so for the third final in a row it was penalties for the Wee Reds.

Some fantastic spot kicks from both teams saw the Reds come out on top 11-10 and take the trophy back to North Belfast.

The Wee Reds will now be moving from nine-a-side to 11-a-side and competing in the SBYL Premier Division as well as trips to the Blackpool Cup and Foyle Cup planned for next season.

We are currently looking to add a few players to our squad capable of playing SBYL Premier League, so if interested contact us for open training sessions on 07923445626 or 07823445311.