Weekend whiteout lifts lockdown gloom

Sub-zero temperatures swept Ireland over the weekend bringing the first major, nationwide snowfall of 2021 in their wake.

With Covid restrictions already limiting movement, opportunities to enjoy the winter wonderland were limited in the main for most families to enjoying the views from locked-down homes.

However, some hardy families ventured out in their bubbles to the Black Mountain and Divis (above) where they were captured battling it out in snow ball fights or trying their hand at socially distanced sledging.

SNOW SHUTTLE: Getting a push at Barnett Demesne

The message from the weather service is to enjoy the snow-scape while it lasts. Temperatures will rise to 4 degrees centigrade later today and after a frosty night, things will return to normal: heavy rains are forecast for Tuesday.

In South Belfast (above), photographer Jim Corr caught hundreds out along the Lagan to savour the snow-swept towpath and idyllic parkland at Barnett Demesne.