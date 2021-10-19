West Belfast actors bring alcohol awareness production to schools

TWO West Belfast actors are set to take their interactive virtual threatre to schools throughout the North, presenting a play focused on helping young people overcome peer pressure associated with underage drinking.

The ‘Smashed Live Virtual Tour’ is sponsored by Collingwood Learning and the drinks giant Diageo, who own a range of well-known drink brands such as Guinness, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan Rum.

Conor Cupples who attended St Colm’s High School, and Tierna McNally who went to St Louise’s Comprehensive College, will be delivering their performances throughout 45 schools across the North, as well as presenting interactive workshops which will educate young people aged 11 to 13 on peer pressure and saying no to underage drinking.

The programme began on 4th October and is to continue for three weeks, and is set to reach around 6,000 pupils, bringing the total amount of kids who have seen the production to 60,000 since it began running in 2016.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the shows will be live-streamed from a studio, but will be reaching directly out into each classroom individually.

Claire Hutchinson, Corporate Relations Manager at Diageo said: “The Smashed programme has played a very important role in making a positive contribution to young people in Northern Ireland as they encounter the challenges of peer pressure and underage drinking. We are especially delighted that the programme is showcasing the very best of our local acting talent and I would like to wish Tierna and Conor well as they embark on the tour and start to deliver engaging and powerful performances in schools throughout Northern Ireland.”

Tierna and Conor said they were very excited to be a part of the Smashed NI virtual team, adding: “It’s been an amazing opportunity for both of us, and we hope the schools enjoy.”