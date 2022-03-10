West Belfast aid en route to Ukraine

COMING TOGETHER: Filling up a container lorry of clothing and goods on the Andersonstown Road

AID collected by people in West Belfast destined for refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine is making its way to the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

A lorry filled with supplies left Andersonstown yesterday, Wednesday. Last night Foodstock coordinator Paul Doherty was flying out to meet up with the supplies before heading towards the border.

Speaking before he left, Paul said: "This is now about getting the job done. We have seen a tremendous response in West Belfast.

"West Belfast has really been the centre of this appeal. There have been people travelling from Derry, Newry, Armagh, and all over the North to come and donate. We have been able to fill warehouses with stuff and for me this is about getting the job done and getting the stuff out to those in need."

In the coming days Paul is set to cross the border into Ukraine at Siret.

He added: “The border area at Siret is seeing a huge build up of Ukrainian refugees and they are badly in need of help. Over the next few days I will be working with NGOs to get the products raised by people in the North to areas where they can make a difference.

"Since starting Foodstock I’ve never failed to be amazed by the generosity of people in West Belfast and across the North. I’ll do all I can to make sure their tremendous humanitarian effort makes a difference.”