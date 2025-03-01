West Belfast anti-racist initiative is praised by local reps

SINN Féin reps in Andersonstown have praised an anti-racism initiative that is taking place across West Belfast over the coming weeks.

After attending the Anti-Racism and Hate Crime Workshop in Tullymore Community Centre, Cllr Siobhán McCallin said: “Racism, wherever it raises its ugly head must be opposed, challenged and stamped out.”

Cllr Áine McCabe added: “West Belfast is a proudly welcoming, inclusive and diverse community and Sinn Féin will continue to champion and embrace the huge positives of diversity and stand with everyone who calls this island home.”

MLA Órlaithí Flynn described recent racist graffiti in West Belfast as “disgusting and deplorable”.

Organised by Communities in Transition, public meetings are taking place at:

Black Mountain Shared Spaces, Feb 27, 10am-12.

Lagmore Youth Project, March 5, 6.30-8.30pm.

Maureen Sheehan Centre March, 7, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Saints Youth Club, March 12, 6.30pm-8.30pm.

Newhill Youth and Community, March 19, 6.30-8.30am.