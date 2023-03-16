Film shot in North and West Belfast chosen for LGBTQIA+ campaign

A SHORT film about a young boy from Belfast who wants to wear a dress to his Holy Communion has been selected as one of five films in the ‘Five Films for Freedom’ campaign.

Starring a host of well-known stars, the film ‘Just Johnny’ has been selected to represent the North of Ireland for the largest LGBTQIA+ film campaign.

The film tells the tale of Johnny and the reaction of parents Dermot and Maria, played by Martin McCann (Maze, Bobby Sands: 66 Days) and Roisin Gallagher (The Fall, The Dry) to the decision to wear a dress to Holy Communion. Both parents believe they know what is best for Johnny and the film explores its effects on their family.

The film is directed by Terry Loane (Mickybo and Me) and written by Gerard McCarthy of Hollyoaks fame. Also starring is Derry Girls star Tara Lynne O’Neill with Johnny played by newcomer Daniel Willis. The film was shot in North and West Belfast.

The film has already won a Gryphon Award at the Giffoni International Film Festival in Italy and Audience Choice Awards at the Children’s Film Festival Seattle.

Producer Shauna Shivers McAtamney said: “Just Johnny has been on such a lovely journey, playing to audiences all over the world. The film has been championed by a lot of family and LGBTQIA + film festivals across the US and Europe. The entire Just Johnny team has just been overwhelmed with the reaction.

“Gerard, our screenwriter, describes it a ‘love letter to parents everywhere’ and I think that sums it up perfectly as families across the world have connected beautifully with this Belfast story. It's also a celebration of children, their bravery, and their ability to look beyond labels and celebrate their friends for who they are.”

The film will be shown from 15-26 March and will available to watch on YouTube via

www.britishcouncil.org/arts/fivefilmsforfreedom