West Belfast gymnast's disappointment at Commonwealth Games' ban

West Belfast gymnast Eamon Montgomery has expressed disappointment, but remains hopeful in the wake of the decision by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to bar himself, Rhys McClenaghan and Ewan McAteer from competing for Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games in July, because all three have represented Ireland in international events in the past.

Speaking on the decision Eamon said: “On Monday Rhys, Ewan and myself were told we had been selected for the Games, and then on Thursday we were told we wouldn’t be allowed to go.

"I’m not sure why they changed their minds in those few days but they came back and said we couldn’t compete because we’d competed for Ireland in the past, and the Commonwealth is only for Northern Ireland.”

Eamon stated he was shocked because other sports allow players to compete for Ireland, and also Northern Ireland for the Commonwealth Games without any issues.

“Boxers are allowed to do both, athletes taking part in Athletics too, it was just the FIG that govern Gymnastics that said no,” he added.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has also criticised the decision by FIG to exclude three athletes, and called it ‘a disgrace’.

Ms Hargey has written to FIG seeking an immediate overturn of this decision, and a meeting was scheduled on Wednesday 1 June to try and change FIG’s decision.

As well as Ms Hargey’s condemnation, the decision has also been criticised by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Brandon Lewis stated the decision taken by FIG was in violation of the Good Friday Agreement, which allows people living in the North to identify as Irish, British, or both. Leo Varadkar also commented on the decision, writing on Twitter: “This decision is wrong. I hope FIG will reconsider. The Good Friday Agreement provides unqiue status for people in Northern Ireland. It’s based on the idea that you have the right to be Irish, British or Both and be accepted as such.”

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt has also launched a cross-party petition to reverse the decision at Stormont, which received 81 signatures out of the 90 elected MLAs.

However, FIG have appeared resolute in their decision, and so far have only offered two ways of addressing the issue.

The first option offered is for the athletes to change their nationality from Irish on their FIG licence, something which would violate their rights according to the Good Friday Agreement which allows for people who live in the North to identify as Irish, British, or both.

FIG’s second suggestion is that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), who organise the Commonwealth Games, removes the relevant gymnastics competitions from the FIG's calendar.

“The decision taken by the International Gymnastics Federation to exclude our athletes, Eamon Montgomery, Ewan McAteer and Rhys McClenaghan, from the Commonwealth Games is a disgrace," said Minister Hargey.

“The announcement is ill advised and does not respect the rights of our citizens.

“The timing of the announcement is something that I struggle to understand given that it is so close to the start of the Games. The athletes concerned have put their lives on hold and have dedicated months, if not years, to prepare to compete at the Birmingham Games. The decision of the Federation has totally disregarded the detrimental impact that the decision will have on the athletes, their families and on the sport of gymnastics here."

However, Eamon has stated he will continue his training, and remains confident that the decision from FIG will be overturned due to the meetings which have been arranged and the outcry against their decision from all corners of Irish sports and politics.

“The next big thing is the European Championships in Germany, and the World Championships in October,"he stressed.

"I did pretty well in the last competitions I took part in, such as in Doha and Baku where I got a medal for third place. I got an email this morning to say FIG have had a meeting with Deidre Hargey and the other sporting representatives from Northern Ireland and I hope they see the light, and I’m feeling quite confident I’ll get returned.”