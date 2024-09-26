West Belfast lads to represent Ireland at upcoming European Natural Bodybuilding Championships

Donal McAllister and Finn Healy are two West Belfast lads who will represent Ireland at the upcoming European Natural Bodybuilding Championships in Denmark

TWO West Belfast lads are making their final preparations to head to Denmark to compete in the European Natural Bodybuilding Championships next month.

Irish champions, Donal McAllister and Finn Healy earned their place in the competition off the back of recent competitions in Wexford and Cork, so are now making the step up to face the cream of Europe in Randers from October 18-20 where they hope to put their city on the map.

Both compete in what is known as Natural Bodybuilding, meaning that assisted drugs such as steroids are not permitted and aside from sports supplements which are common in most sports, their physique is dependent upon proper training, diet and good habits.

Therefore, it is a way of life which makes it accessible to everyone who wises to embark on such a journey where gains are made naturally without shortcuts. To ensure the rules are adhered to, urine and bloods tests are undertaken at competition and even polygraph (lie detector) tests can be employed to ensure all athletes are clean of banned substances.

The journey for Donal and Finn began many years ago, but their focus has gone towards bodybuilding and the hard work is paying off as they earned an invitation to the Euros.

"They were in Cork for the National Bodybuilding Federation Ireland competition and that day, they got the invitation to go to the Europeans," explained Donal's partner, Rhianna Callaghan.

"It will be a tough competition because Ireland the UK have small pool of bodybuilders, especially natural. The standard there will be a lot higher, so it will be very intense and you really need to bring your 'A-Game' to this. It's a bit of a step into the unknown as it's the guys' first time competing here.

"A lot of the categories they have been in have been novice, while Finn has actually been in teens, so the pool for him has been especially small. In Denmark, there is no teen category so he is up against more experienced bodybuilders with greater muscle density and that makes it harder."

To get into shape, there are huge demands and like any solo sport, it can be a lonely existence to ensure all boxes are ticked.

"You have to get your steps done, have your meals at specific times of the day no matter what is happening," Rhianna continued.

"Then there is the training, cardio and ensure you get enough sleep to recover, so it is very demanding."

As with any completive athlete, it's not just time and effort that is required, but a financial commitment towards a chosen pursuit with travel, accommodation, competition fees and preparation all adding up.

Donal and Rhianna had worked as self-employed Personal Trainers, but the offset of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown meant they had no source of income.

However, through hard graft, they have managed to one their own gym, based on Boucher Road, called Headquarters Belfast.

That brings a wage, but there is still a way to go in terms of ensuring they have enough in the pot to not only do themselves justice in Denmark, but get there.

A Gofundme page has been set up where they hope the local community will rally behind them with any extra money raised pledged to local charities.

"They have been on prep from April for these shows, working day-in and day-out to get into shape and stage-lean condition so they are competitive," Rhianna explained.

"It takes a lot of dedication and time, but also a lot of money because we have had to travel to Cork and Wexford, then pay for your entry fees, tan, plus membership to be allowed to compete. That's all before you've paid for coaching and food."

You can contribute to their journey via their Gofundme or follow their progress on Instagram: Headquartersbelfast; Coachdonal_; Finnhealy_coach; plus the Full Timers YouTube channel.