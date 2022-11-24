West Belfast man Conor obtains prestigious scholarship

SHAKE ON IT: Conor Flannery receiving his award from the Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan

A WEST Belfast man has been awarded the prestigious Stephen Livingstone Scholarship at Queen’s University for this academic year.

Mount Eagles man Conor Flannery obtained the scholarship and is set to undertake his masters degree in International Human Rights Law.

The award was established by the School of Law in honour of their late colleague, Professor Stephen Livingstone, who was a Professor of Human Rights Law, a former Head of the School of Law and Director of the Human Rights Centre, as well as a renowned human rights activist and Commissioner on the Northern Ireland Equality Commission.

The scholarship is designed for a graduate ideally with experience of working in a human rights-based NGO or similar organisation, who has applied to undertake a Master of Law in Human Rights Law.

Conor is currently employed by leading Human Rights Law firm KRW LAW LLP in Belfast city centre. He works as a paralegal in the firm's Legacy department.

Congratulations to Conor Flannery who has been awarded the Stephen Livingstone Scholarship this year.



Well done Conor and all the very best with your postgraduate studies! pic.twitter.com/ib6oxoCtTv — QUB School of Law (@qubschooloflaw) November 14, 2022

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Conor said: “I primarily work on applications to the Historical Institutional Abuse scheme. This work led me to want to study Human Rights Law in greater depth as a method to better represent clients in the firm."

In July, Conor graduated with a First-Class Honours undergraduate degree in Law from the University of Ulster Magee. On obtaining the highly esteemed scholarship Conor shared his delight and told us what he hopes to obtain from his Human Rights Masters.

“I am delighted to win this prestigious scholarship for my draft dissertation proposal.

“I hope to achieve a better understanding of human rights law and the relationship between the regional human rights bodies and the domestic application of human rights and how it affects people on the ground.”

A spokesperson from Queen’s University Belfast said: "We are delighted to be able to offer this award in memory of Professor Stephen Livingstone, continuing the human rights law tradition to which he contributed in a deep and broad manner.”