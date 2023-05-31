West Belfast newsagent Robert Laverty dies in two-vehicle collision

THE man who died following a two-vehicle crash this morning has been named as Robert Laverty – the owner of a popular West Belfast newsagents.

Another man is in a critical condition following the collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim, which took place after seven o'clock this morning.

Robert Laverty, 74, was the driver of one of the cars involved in the collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic on the Moira Road. Police said he died at the scene.

Mr Laverty was the owner of Newsflash newsagents in the Dairy Farm on the Stewartstown Road. The highly respected republican served two terms in jail during the conflict.

He is survived by his wife Áine and son Caolán.

Posting on social media a spokesperson for the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre said: "RIP to our dear friend Robert Laverty of the Newsflash Dairy Farm. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Robert’s family at this very sad time.

"Robert was a pillar of our community serving customers for nearly 30 years from the Newsflash. Robert will be missed by all – RIP x."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The Moira Road remains closed at this time, with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our inquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101."