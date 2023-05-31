Two taken to hospital after collision near Crumlin

COLLISION: Emergency services are still at the scene

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a “serious two vehicle road traffic collision” near Crumlin.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident on the Moira Road. Police have confirmed diversions are currently in place following the collison.

A spokesperson from the Ambulance Service have confirmed “two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance".

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 7:09 on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 following reports of an RTC in the Moira Road Area, Crumlin.

“Two ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, the Hazardous Area Response Team, one ambulance officer and one doctor were tasked to the incident.”