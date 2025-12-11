SPECSAVERS Park Centre continues its long-standing commitment to the West Belfast community this Christmas, by pledging support to Foodstock, helping the charity meet increased demand at the most critical time of year.

Foodstock, the community charity based on Andersonstown Road is dedicated to tackling poverty across Belfast, making sure no child goes to school on a empty stomach, or goes to bed hungry, ensuring families have basic access to everyday grocery essentials.

Specsavers Park Centre’s team will each donate festive food items and everyday products in-store, while also inviting their customers to do the same.

Matthew McKenny, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Park Centre said; “Foodstock is an incredible organisation that is built on the same principles as our business, to ensure our local community has access to their basic health and wellbeing needs. We have been a part of the West Belfast community for 14 years, offering ongoing care and support, and we admire all that Foodstock does throughout the year, but especially at Christmas when families feel pressure the most.”

Paul Doherty from Foodstock Charity added: “Foodstock works all year round to support individuals and families living in hardship and poverty, but Christmas places extra pressure on homes that are already struggling. The support from Specsavers Park Centre will make a real difference, helping ensure people are supported with dignity at a time when it’s needed most. We are incredibly grateful for this support.”

Specsavers Park Centre’s commitment to the community is rooted in more than charitable giving, the team regularly provide accessible and affordable eye care to local people, including residents in supported accommodation. The team has delivered two specialised clinics for people living in Simon Community accommodation services, helping to remove barriers to healthcare for the most vulnerable in our society.

The store has also supported the homelessness charity by donating £1 for each piece of customer feedback received since World Homeless Day in October. The total raised by all Specsavers stores here has reached over £2,000.

Matthew continued; “Healthcare equality has also taken a step forward recently with the amends in legislation for those who receive Universal Credit. The automatic entitlement means free eye tests are now available at Specsavers for people who meet the eligibility criteria, and we are actively encouraging anyone who is unsure of their eligibility to contact us for advice and support.

“Since the legislation was changed back in 2023, we are aware of too many people who didn’t apply for the scheme due to the 22-page form that stood between them and an eye test. Now, at least 80 per cent of people receiving the benefit will automatically have access, and they just need to bring their award notice in-store and we will help.”

To support Specsavers Park Centre’s donations to Foodstock Charity, visit the store within Park Centre Shopping Centre, which will be accepting donations until Friday 19th December.

For more visit https://www.foodstockcharity.com/ and to book an appointment at Specsavers Park Centre visit specsavers.co.uk/stores/belfastpark.