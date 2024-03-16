West Belfast Palestine solidarity walk raises £12,300

PALESTINE SUPPORT: James Quigley from the Belfast Palestine Solidarity Campaign, with Gavin Brown (Brown’s Fish and Chips) and Andersonstown Social Club Committee members Joe Gallagher and Sean McCrudden

A SOLIDARITY walk in aid of the people of Gaza which was held in West Belfast last month has raised over £12,000 for Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP).

Hundreds of people turned out on the morning of Saturday February 17 to walk from the Falls Park to Andersonstown Social Club (PD).

Last month's walk on the Andersonstown Road

Participants then listened to a number of speeches at the Palestine Garden near the club – where hundreds of teddy bears have been gathered in memory of all the children who have died during the Israeli attack on Gaza – with Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan being one of the speakers.

The day concluded with a social event in the club, with food provided thanks to the generosity of Gavin Brown, from Brown's Chippy on the Suffolk Road.

Thanks to the fundraising effort, £12,300 was raised and will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP), a charity working for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.

Marty McKiernan, from the Andersonstown Social Club Committee said he was delighted with the total raised.

"The walk and fundraiser was a big success," he said. "With support from Mothers Against Genocide, 50 to 50 Walking Group, I want to thank everyone who gave so generously.

"Between the PD, Felons and Roddy's, the people of West Belfast have raised over £30,000 in the last few months."