Local eateries gearing up for West Belfast Restaurant Week

TASTY: Áras Uí Chongaile's Clíodhna NicBhranair and Patti Lowe from James' Café, with Harry Connolly and Tony McDonagh of Fáilte Feirste Thiar

A week-long showcase of the very best of the local culinary scene is set to get underway on Monday.

The inaugural West Belfast Restaurant Week is an opportunity to explore and indulge in the tantalising tastes and talent on display at our local eateries.

Spearheaded by tourism development agency Fáilte Feirste Thiar, the gastronomic celebration will see restaurants and cafés across West Belfast entice customers with everything from signature dishes to budget-friendly deals from 25-31 October.

Fáilte Feirste Thiar Director, Harry Connolly, said the event is "inspired by the resilience of local hospitality sector".

"We wanted to showcase, to locals and visitors alike, that West Belfast has some of the city's and wider region's best food offerings," he said.

"We invited restaurants and café's to submit an offer for West Belfast Restaraunt Week, and we've put that into a publication. For the week of the 25th to the 31st of October, when the kids are off for the Halloween break, we're showcasing the culinary delights of West Belfast."

He continued: "More and more people appreciate good quality, good hospitality, and a good meal, and that can be found in abundance right across West Belfast.

"When you look at the work we've been done in terms of monitoring tourism and hospitality, there was a report done in 2006 that said there were seven restaurants in West Belfast – there is now close to 30, and there are just short of 20 taking part in West Belfast Restaurant Week."

Tony McDonagh, Marketing Officer at Fáilte Feirste Thiar, said: "We'll have a whole range of things happening, and everyone has their own unique spin on it. Some will be showcasing the great work they already do, some have created a signature dish for the week, and you'll also have restaurants and café's offering the meals deals for couples or families."

He added: "Most of the restaurants and café's are accepting the Spend Local Voucher, so it's a great opportunity to use the voucher this week."

Visit here to see which establishments are taking part.