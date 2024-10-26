West Belfast singer-songwriter to release new vinyl recorded at Abbey Road Studios

A WEST Belfast singer-songwriter is set to launch a new vinyl recorded in the famous Abbey Road studios.

Michael Kerr is a full-time working musician, and while making a living on the local circuit he has been slowly building his portfolio as a singer-songwriter after coming to the fore following the release of his 2018 EP 'Treasure Chest'.

Since that release, Michael has supported artists such as Steve Earle, John Oates and Hothouse Flowers and he's also been play-listed on radio stations as well as a play on Radio 1s Introducing.

Influenced by Noel Gallagher, Van Morrison, Ryan Adams, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty, his songwriting has evolved to form melody-driven songs on a foundation of swelling guitars and heartfelt lyrics.

After recoding a live session in Studio 2, Abbey Road Studios in London, Michael will release a vinyl of the live session next month. The live session will include the new single and six other songs performed to supplement the release and will eventually be available to buy on special edition vinyl by Christmas.

"I was looking for a venue/studio to record a live session which I haven't done before and when I was looking at places closer to home I just didn't get an excitement for it," explained Michael. "Then I thought, where have I always wanted to go? Abbey Road.

"I made a few enquiries and it was very possible and when I got a date I just went for it.

"I went for the classic acoustic set-up with John McCullough on piano and Colm McClean on lead acoustic guitar and you can't play Abbey Road without some sort of strings so enter Ruby Colley on violin.

"The place was every bit as special as everyone says and I was delighted how it all turned out."

'Live from Studio Two' by Michael Kerr will be released on Sunday, November 17 in the Deer's Head. You can buy tickets here.