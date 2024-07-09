West Wellbeing welcome visit from Mental Health Champion

A WEST Belfast mental healthy charity have welcomed a visit from mental health champion Professor Siobhan O’Neill.

West Wellbeing is based in the Dairy Farm Centre and invited Professor O'Neill after engaging with her at a conference organised by the National Counselling and Psychotherapy Society back in February, in which Siobhan was a guest speaker.

Welcoming Siobhan to West Wellbeing was Policy and Research Officer Neil Goodwin, Care Team managers Eilish Craig and Roisin Linden, founder and director Gerard Mallon, Ronnie Orr from Addictions Support, chairperson Maria Morgan and primary donor Gary Cullen from Glenwood Business Centre.

"The purpose of the visit was to hear about the services that are provided for mental health within the charity," explained Eilish Craig.

"Siobhan and her team's role is to engage in meaningful conversations around mental health, wellbeing, suicide and self-harm with organisations like West Wellbeing who deliver life-saving services within the community. Siobhan and her team collate the information gathered which then goes on to advise and assist policy and decision makers.

"We highlighted the needs of our clients and gave moving and impactful client testimonies. Siobhan listened attentively to the powerful client stories, but also the demand placed upon our services.

"West Wellbeing continues to not receive government funding and Siobhan agreed that this had to change. We are continuing to deliver professional therapeutic interventions, but it is not sustainable without funding.

"It was great to here that Siobhan and her team will support us in a range of ways which we will look forward to seeing actioned.”