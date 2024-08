Westlink reopens at Broadway after road traffic collision

DELAYS: The Broadway Roundabout on the Westlink

THE Westlink in Belfast has reopened to traffic following a road traffic collision.

Earlier this evening, motorists were advised to expect delays and should seek an alternative route for their journey after the collision at Broadway Roundabout.

This evening a PSNI spokesperson said: "The Westlink in Belfast has now fully reopened to traffic following an earlier road traffic collision."