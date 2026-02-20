FAMILIES in Lagmore are set to benefit from a major boost to local facilities as White Rise Playpark has officially reopened following a £250,000 refurbishment delivered by Belfast City Council.

The popular play facility had been closed for several months while contractors carried out extensive upgrade works. The investment has delivered brand new play equipment, enhanced safety surfacing and improved accessibility features designed to ensure children of all abilities can enjoy the space.

Among the new additions is a Makaton communication board, aimed at increasing inclusivity and supporting children with communication difficulties.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Joe Duffy said the completion of the works comes at the perfect time as families look ahead to brighter evenings and warmer weather.

“The new park looks absolutely fantastic," he said. "I am delighted it has been completed as we enter the spring months, when children and families will really get the opportunity to enjoy all of the new equipment.

“This is a significant investment in Lagmore and one that is very much needed. Our area continues to grow, with more young families choosing to make their home here, and it is vital that facilities grow alongside our community.

“I want to place on record my thanks to council officers and the contractors who have delivered such a high-quality new park. Their work has ensured we now have a modern, safe and welcoming space for local families.

“I am particularly pleased to see the installation of the Makaton communication board. It’s a simple but powerful step towards making this park more inclusive and accessible for children right across our community. Every child deserves to feel welcome and able to play.”

West Belfast MLA Danny Baker also welcomed the reopening, describing it as part of a broader programme of investment in parks and community infrastructure.

“The White Rise Playpark investment is one of many improvements to local parks and facilities that have been championed by our Colin Sinn Féin team,” he added.

“We are committed to delivering first-class facilities where children and families can play safely and enjoy quality outdoor space within their own community.

"We are actively working to ensure our play parks include more SEN equipment and this is new park is a great step towards that."