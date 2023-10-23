Who do you want to win Aisling Arts & Culture Award?

OVER the past 27 years one of the most popular awards during the annual Aisling celebration evening has been the Arts & Culture award.



Last year’s winner was the play In the Name of the Son about the life of the Guildford Four’s Gerry Conlon after his release from prison in 1989, written by Richard O’Rawe and Martin Lynch. Previous winners over the past three decades include, singer Brian Kennedy, writers Sam Millar and Pearse Elliott, film-maker Terry George, director Tony Devlin and artists Colin Davidson and Deirdre Mackel.



With nominations due to close on Tuesday October 24, we are calling for your nominations for this year’s award, which will be presented at a gala evening in the Europa Hotel on Friday November 24. Awards up for grabs include Sport, Education, Best Retailer and Health and Wellbeing amongst others.



Sponsoring this year’s Arts & Culture Award is TG4 which has forged a strong relationship with the Aisling Awards going back two decades.



Caroline Ní Dhubhchóin from TG4 will join the Arts Council’s Alison McCrudden and Andersonstown News editor Anthony Neeson as this year’s Arts & Culture judges.



“TG4 is excited and proud to sponsor the Arts & Culture category at this year’s Aisling Awards,” said Caroline.



“The award organisers have always placed a great emphasis on the importance of the Irish language which is reflected in the award ceremony.



“The essence of the Aisling Awards also aligns with TG4’s spirit which recognises and celebrates the creative endeavours of individuals and groups from diverse communities.



“TG4 has been a proud sponsor of the Aisling Awards since 2007. Last Year TG4’s Roll of Honour Awards went to Suzanne Wylie who was the first woman to lead Belfast City Council. This year we invite new applicants to make their nominations known. Nominations close on Tuesday the 24th of October 2023.”



You can nominate for Arts & Culture Award as well as the other awards here.