THE MOTORMAN – GERRY FALOONA: Why the new electric Manta might win me over

I’M a big Vauxhall fan, but not a big electric vehicle (EV) fan, so I was intrigued to read that Vauxhall is on the way to becoming a purely electric brand. By 2028 they will have switched their entire product line-up to purely electric vehicles, seven years ahead of Government deadlines. Am I and many of my motor enthusiast friends who don’t want cars to go electric out of touch?



I recently spent some time with a group of professional people, two own EVs and two own conventionally powered cars. I was surprised that the EV car owners loved the cars they had and could not contemplate going back to conventional fuel. I asked one, a doctor, why. He said his car was faster than any car he had owned before, it had a range that suited his needs at 300 miles, and he could charge it up at work for free. That means that he pays no fuel bills and no road tax. That’s a no-brainer, isn’t it? The other pays no road tax and gets a full charge for around five pounds. Am I missing something here. Why do I still want a conventionally fuelled car?





Vauxhall offers ten electrified models, from the Corsa-e supermini to the large Movano-e van. A further battery-electric model will follow by mid-decade in a new interpretation of the Opel Manta. And the successors of the Vauxhall Crossland and Vauxhall Insignia will also be electric. It is obvious that Vauxhall is on a mission to electrify all of us, they say that the vehicles they are currently developing will have ranges of between 310 and 497 miles. If you own a vehicle delivering a range of 400 miles, and you do on average 10,000 miles a year, you will only have to charge your car approximately twenty times a year, at between five and six pound per charge, that’s an annual fuel bill of about £125. I am missing something, aren’t I?



As mentioned earlier, by mid-decade Vauxhall will reinvent an amazing car of the 80s, the Manta, and it will be a purely electric car. A Manta, befitting the times we live in, that’s emissions-free, versatile and a car that will appeal to the heart and min. The new Manta is set to be a fascinating and astoundingly spacious new interpretation of a classic I love. Will this be my first EV?

Tightening-up of mobile phone car usage on the way

WE all need to be aware that updated mobile phone laws will come into force this month in England, Wales and Scotland. The last time the rules were changed Stormont moved quickly to follow suit and that will almost certainly happen this time.



The new rules ban drivers from using their phones to take photos or videos, play games or scroll through music playlists whilst driving.



It is already an offence to use a hand-held device to send a text or make a call while driving unless it’s an emergency. But something you may not know is it is also illegal to use a phone whilst stationary in traffic or at traffic lights, as inn law this still counts as ‘driving’.



We all know that using a mobile phone whilst driving is an extremely dangerous action that puts not only us at risk, but also anyone who happens to be in or near our vehicle. The updated law removes any opportunity to interpret what’s allowed and what’s not. If you’re holding a phone while driving and that includes when you’re stopped at lights or in a queue, you are breaking the law, full stop, no arguments.



That’s why we must get the message: any activity involving a mobile phone at the wheel is a potentially fatal distraction. If you’re tempted to pick the phone up on a journey… think again. Do the responsible thing. don’t risk your life or someone else’s by selfishly using a hand-held phone while driving. You can only use a mobile phone in a car when you are safely parked, with the engine off and the handbrake on. You have been warned.



Don’t even touch your phone in any driving situation as unless you are dialling 999 – it’s an offence. Plan longer journeys to build in breaks from driving where you can call, text, email or interact with social media in a safe environment.



One scary upshot of the new law is using of your mobile phone to make a payment when in a drive through food or coffee outlet breaks the new law leaving you liable to a £200 fine and six points for using a phone whilst the engine is running. We have all been warned. The updated law comes into force on Saturday, March 25. Expect to see the same changes here sooner rather than later.

