Willowbank Park upgrade

Major works get underway this weekend to prepare the Willowbank Park site for a major enhancement.



Supported by Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities, the development will see the removal of old portacabins on the Iveagh site to allow for the location of brand new changing facilities alongside the existing MUGA pitch.



Builders Flynn say they need the goodwill and co-operation of residents of Iveagh Street to clear one side of the street before Saturday morning (3 April) at 7am to allow heavy equipment to access the park to remove the old units.



“We realise this is a disruption for householders at a holiday period but our timetable is being dictated to us by the timeline for the project.



“However, we are also aware that the community has been waiting a long time for this upgrade to the park and we are keen to complete the works as soon as possible,” said Flynn CEO Aidan Flynn.



Homes on the side of the street with odd numbers are being asked to ensure that side of the street is clear on Saturday morning. The work will be complete by noon of the same day.

“We will ask for the support of the community again the following Saturday morning 10 April when we will again be manoeuvring heavy equipment into place to deliver the new building,” added Aidan Flynn.



Anyone with queries about the work is encouraged to call Flynn on 02890-303800.



Cllr Ciarán Beattie said residents were keen to work positively with the contractor.

“Local people are tremendously proud of the improvements to Willowbank Park over recent years and welcome this new investment,” he said.



“The current structure has been there for around 15 years and is no longer fit-for-purpose but these new changing rooms will really complement the 4G playing facility and rest of the modern amenities at Willowbank and provide a quality experience for users,” he said.