I Wish, the programme dedicated to inspiring teenage girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), have announced a new partnership with public transport provider Translink.

The collaboration – announced at the landmark new Grand Central Station – ensures girls across the North from Belfast and beyond can attend the I Wish Festival this coming February at the RDS Dublin. The gala event will welcome 4,000 girls from across the island of Ireland.

Speaking at the launch event, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The I Wish Festival provides an incredible opportunity for girls to explore STEM careers and ignite their potential, and I welcome this partnership between I Wish and Translink that will enable students here to join their peers from across the island at next year’s showcase.

“Events such as I Wish are a great way of encouraging more girls to study STEM subjects and pursue careers in sectors such as science, technology and engineering – something that is vital in order to create a better future for our young people, address skills shortages and grow our economy.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “The I Wish Festival is such a fantastic event for young girls interested in STEM careers and it is great to see everyone working together to encourage them to go and find out more about the great range of careers and opportunities available to them. I have no doubt that there will be plenty of our local students who will be keen to get involved in this event and will come away inspired to follow a career path in STEM.”

The partnership will enable girls from every corner of Ireland the opportunity to meet some incredible STEM role models and speak to some of the largest pharmaceutical, engineering and technology companies, where they will be able to learn more about college courses, careers and get support to make a more informed choice about subjects and their future careers.

Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins, said: “Encouraging girls to pursue STEM careers is vital not only for their individual development but also for the long-term growth and innovation of our economy and society. The Department for Infrastructure is committed to supporting initiatives that open doors for young people, particularly young women, in sectors where they have been historically underrepresented.

"Supporting these opportunities is a key part of the Department of Infrastructure’s commitment to fostering equality, developing talent, and creating pathways for the engineers, scientists, and innovators of tomorrow. I am very pleased to join with the I Wish Festival through this partnership with Translink to provide a pathway for young women and girls to gain inspiration, practical insights, and the confidence to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

Sharon Lombard, Director of I Wish, added: "We are thrilled to partner with Translink to make attending the I Wish Festival more accessible to girls across Northern Ireland. For many of these students, this will be their first opportunity to experience a large-scale STEM event, meet inspiring female role models, and see the real-world impact of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"The festival provides a unique platform for girls to explore potential career paths, ask questions, gain confidence, and understand that their aspirations are achievable. By making these opportunities accessible, we are helping to empower the next generation of female innovators and ensuring that every girl has the chance to imagine, plan, and pursue her future without barriers."

Jacqui Kennedy, Chief People Officer, Translink, added: "Supporting I Wish reflects our commitment to education, community engagement, and promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion. By providing transport, we want to ensure that every girl who wishes to attend can do so without any barriers.

"With women increasingly represented across Translink—from bus and train drivers to engineers, programme managers, and station staff—this partnership is a fantastic way to highlight the wide range of career opportunities available to females in public transport, showing how talent of all kinds can thrive and succeed in rewarding roles at Translink."