THE Wolfe Tones will play a second concert as part of Féile an Phobail next month – after their first gig sold out in minutes.

Having sold out the finale night of the festival on Sunday, August 11, Féile have announced the legendary Irish rebel band will also perform in the Falls Park on Saturday, August 10.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday morning from www.ticketmaster.ie.

The concert will be one of the last before Tommy Byrne, Brian Warfield and Noel Nagle retire later this year.