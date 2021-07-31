Works Coffee Roasters finds new home at Naomh Eanna in Glengormley

A POPULAR coffee van in North Belfast has found a new home in Glengormley after losing their site in the Waterworks last month.

Works Coffee Roasters, run by Jim and Claire Mallon served customers for the final time in the Waterworks on June 27 after their contract was ended by Belfast City Council following six years of service.

A new candidate has instead been appointed by the Council and will take over the site in the Waterworks.

Works Coffee continued their 'at home' orders of bags of coffee and equipment, alongside serving coffee to runners and spectators at the Mary Peters Track in South Belfast.

Last weekend, the duo announced that they have secured a new site at Naomh Eanna GAC on the Hightown Road in Glengormley.

NEW SITE: Naomh Eanna GAC in Glengormley

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Claire said it has been an “emotional rollercoaster” few weeks but was glad to avail of the new opportunity.

“The last few weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for us at Works Coffee Roasters,” she explained.

“Leaving our old pitch at the Waterworks and under such challenging and sudden circumstances has been extremely difficult and there is not a day goes by that we don’t miss it.

Normally at this time of day when @WorksCoffee18 was open this area was a hive of activity. Today it's bereft of people with the picnic area empty! @belfastcc you have taken away a much valued park amenity & a families living for what? @conormaskey @CarlJWhyte @NualaMcAllister pic.twitter.com/dO8lwf0uLv — Sinéad (@FamilyLawyerBT1) July 5, 2021

“It will always be the place where our coffee roasting journey began and will remain special to us.

“However, time stands still for no one, so when we received the opportunity to pitch our Coffee Van at Naomh Eanna club on the Hightown Road we gratefully accepted and agreed to give it a go. While we may be starting from scratch again, we are hopeful and would be delighted if some of our amazing customers from the last six years, pay us a visit sometime.

“The committee at St Enda’s assured us that we would be made to feel welcome and they were absolutely right.

“We continue to offer our own speciality roasted coffee beans along with all the favourite locally baked artisan cakes.

“Already, our crepes and ice-cream have been a hit with the local kids and teens from the club and local area. The surroundings at St Enda’s are lovely, as they sit overlooking Belfast’s hills and the large carpark allows for customers to park up at our take-away coffee van.

“We are trialling opening hours and these are in line with club matches, training times etc and will be, 5.30-8.30pm weekdays and 9am-2pm at the weekend.

“It has always been our aim to provide a great service, based on customer needs and we are flexible and open to the prospect of extending the service provision in line with customer desires."