Film on Holy Cross school nominated for top award

A FILM featuring a local teacher's groundbreaking decision to start teaching philosophy in a North Belfast primary school has been nominated for an Irish Film and Television Academy Award.

‘Young Plato’, by filmmakers Neasa Ní Chianáín and Declan McGrath, follows the pioneering work of Holy Cross Boys' Primary School in Ardoyne.

An observational documentary set in post-conflict Ardoyne, the film charts the dream of Principal Kevin McArevey and his dedicated, visionary team, illustrating how critical thinking and pastoral care can empower and encourage children to see beyond the limitations of their own community.

We see how philosophy encourages young boys to question the mythologies of war and of violence, and sometimes challenge the narratives that their parents, peers and socio-economic group sometimes dictate.

Young Plato has been shortlisted in the George Morrison Feature Documentary category of the 2022 IFTA awards.

Details of the event taking place in April in Dublin to celebrate the industry alongside with the awards presentations have yet to be announced.

Young Plato goes on cinema release across Ireland and the UK from Friday, March 11.