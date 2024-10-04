Ziggicig keen to form partnerships with charities and sports clubs

AT Ziggicig, empowering and supporting local communities is at the heart of our philosophy. We strive to achieve positive social, economic, and environmental outcomes in the communities we serve. From providing recycling bins for all our products to actively participating in local events and charities, we strive to make a meaningful impact.

We take pride in employing over 120 individuals from the local communities where we operate, offering them a chance to build rewarding careers within the Ziggicig family.

This commitment is reflected in the many team members who have been with us for five years or longer. We also encourage our employees to engage with charities that resonate with them.

As we work towards establishing a strong foundation on Andersonstown Road and becoming an integral part of the local community, we invite charities, sports clubs, and community organisations to reach out. Together, we can explore opportunities for collaboration.

Please feel free to email us at info@ziggicig.com or give us a call. We look forward to connecting!



