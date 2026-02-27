BELFAST has reached an impressive milestone on its journey to hosting the world’s biggest celebration of Irish music and culture – with 1,000 volunteers now signed up to support the delivery of this summer’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Those recruited will play a vital role as street ambassadors, competition support and other key positions as they help welcome the iconic event to the city for the first time from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August.

Volunteers have signed up from all parts of Belfast, Ireland and across the world, following a successful recruitment drive from Volunteer Now, together with Belfast City Council, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Ards CCÉ.

Opportunities for additional volunteers to sign up will remain open for another few weeks, with further information available at fleadhcheoil.ie/volunteer

With over 800,000 visitors expected, the council is also ramping up engagement with individual sectors across the city to plan a vibrant, safe and welcoming event.

In-person information sessions for city centre organisations will take place on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 March at the MAC from 10am to 11.30am. These will look at proposed road closures, traffic management arrangements and licensing processes, and offer businesses the chance to ask questions and provide feedback.

A specific briefing for hotels, bars, restaurants and cafés will also take place on Friday 23 March at City Hall from 12pm to 2.30pm. This session will share insight on visitor flows and peak demand times from previous Fleadhs to help guide business planning, as well as providing ongoing support around outdoor trading and entertainment plans.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly said: “With huge visitor numbers expected to travel here to experience the Fleadh, local people, communities and businesses will all play a key role in making sure this cultural milestone leaves a lasting tourism and economic legacy.

“With over 1,000 volunteers stepping forward, it’s clear our city wants to showcase the very best of Belfast to a global audience. As the backbone of our city experience, we want to help businesses and city centre organisations do the same. Bolstered by the support of our volunteers, they will provide the heartbeat of this event and ensure Belfast delivers a safe, vibrant and memorable visitor experience."

For more information about the business information sessions and to register, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/fleadh

For those unable to attend the events in person, further online information sessions will be delivered in the coming weeks.

Monday 23 March is also the closing date for applications to the council’s Bank of Ideas scheme which is inviting residents to submit creative ideas that support the event through its theme of ‘Celebrating Together’.