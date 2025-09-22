£1.1 million investment for environmental projects on the Belfast Hills

THE Belfast Hills and the Crumlin River, with its source on Divis Mountain, are set to benefit from £1.1 million of funding through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affair (DAERA), Nature Recovery Challenge Fund, with match funding from a wide range of sources.

The Belfast Hills Partnership will receive funding for two projects namely – the ‘Journey to 30x30’ and ‘Crumlin River Green Corridor’ between 2025 and 2028.

The £675,890 project focusing on ‘30x30’ will help drive forward the government’s target to have 30 per cent of land set aside for Nature Conservation by 2030. This project will work with a wide range of landowners beyond just the public sites, helping them find out what habitats and species they have on their sites, and how they can look after these sites for nature conservation. Practical site works will also be undertaken such as invasive species removal, hedgerow/woodland planting, pond creation, bird and bat box installation.

The £445,000 River Restoration Project, will be undertaken in partnership with the Crumlin and District Angling Association. It aims to establish a ‘green corridor’ extending from the Belfast Hills to the mouth of the river at Lough Neagh. The project will involve habitat and biodiversity works, water quality studies and improvements, engagement with local landowners and volunteer opportunities.

Allen Fleming, Chair of the Crumlin & District Angling Association, said: “The Crumlin River Green Corridor project is the largest single investment into the Crumlin River to date and is a huge opportunity to see lasting improvements to our local environment and water quality.

“The Crumlin and District Angling Association are looking forward to partnering with the Belfast Hills Partnership, bringing our knowledge and insight of the Crumlin River system to the project and utilising our volunteer base to assist with roll out of the restoration scheme.”

Speaking following the award, Dr Lizzy Pinkerton, Belfast Hills Partnership Manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured funding from the DAERA Nature Recovery Challenge Fund for these projects which will enable us to undertake practical on the ground improvements across the Belfast Hills and along the Crumlin River that will contribute to a much-needed nature recovery.

“Biodiversity is declining faster than at any time in human history. Northern Ireland is ranked as the 12th worst country for biodiversity loss out of 240 countries and territories globally.

“Since 1970, there has been, on average, almost a 70 per cent decline in the populations of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians. The Belfast Hills Partnership aims to help local people play a role in creating havens for native wildlife in the Belfast Hills, and promote the concept of 30x30 more widely.

“Likewise, we have all witnessed the heart-breaking scenes of Lough Neagh as a result of blue green algae. This project will see work on habitat improvements, water quality monitoring, engagement with local landowners, volunteering opportunities with local residents and so much more.

“We hope that the improvements that this project can deliver in terms of habitat improvement and a reduction in pollution reaching the river will assist in the recovery of Lough Neagh in its own right but also act as a template that can be exported to other feeder rivers entering the Lough.”